Gilbert “Gil” Singer is one of Tampa Bay’s most recognized attorneys in the fields of debt collection, creditors’ rights, and commercial litigation. With a career spanning more than four decades, Singer has built a reputation as a tenacious, creative, and ethically grounded lawyer who is as deeply embedded in his community as he is in the courtroom.

Background and Education

Gilbert Singer was born in New York in 1955, graduated from Emory University in 1976, and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law in 1979. ￼ He has been eligible to practice law in Florida since October 23, 1979, with no disciplinary history in his ten-year bar record.

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Legal Career and Practice

Singer was a Senior Partner at Marcadis Singer, P.A., a firm he had been part of throughout his career, focusing on commercial and collection law across Florida. He recently took a position with the firm of Kass Shuler P.. The firm provides legal counsel to clients in all 67 Florida counties. ￼ His practice areas span debt collection, creditors’ rights, commercial litigation, business law, and arbitration.

Singer has earned the highest peer recognition in the legal industry. He holds an AV Rating with Martindale-Hubbell, and is a member of the Florida Bar, the Hillsborough County Bar Association, and the Commercial Law League of America, where he served as Southern Region Chair from 2018 to 2019. ￼ He has also been nominated for the 2023 and 2024 Lawyers of Distinction honors. ￼

Peers and clients describe him in glowing terms. One long-standing client noted he has represented their clients in a “professional, creative and successful manner” across complex debt collection cases for decades. Another colleague wrote that Singer is “honest, ethical and hard working” and among the most experienced collection and commercial litigation attorneys in Florida.

Public Service and Government Appointments

Singer’s career extends well beyond private practice into significant civic service.

In 2011, Governor Rick Scott appointed Singer to the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 13th Judicial Circuit. In 2018, he was elected as its Chair, serving an eight-year term ending in 2020. These commissions are constitutionally created nonpartisan bodies that interview and nominate highly qualified candidates for judgeships when vacancies arise. ￼

In 2002, Governor Jeb Bush appointed Singer to the Florida Commission on Human Relations, where he served a four-year term as Commissioner. In 2007, Governor Charlie Crist reappointed him, and he was subsequently elected Chairman, serving in that capacity for four years and on the Commission for over 18 years total. ￼

Singer also serves on the Hillsborough County Republican Executive Committee and served as their attorney for over 20 years. He was a member of President George W. Bush’s legal team and participated in the 2000 Florida recount, and also served on the legal teams for John McCain’s and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns. ￼

In 1996, he was honored by the Florida Bar and the Florida Supreme Court for his pro bono service. ￼

Community Involvement

Singer’s commitment to Tampa extends far beyond the law. He has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Tampa for over 41 years, serving as President from 1996 to 1997 and receiving the Doyle Carlton Memorial Award in 2002, honoring the Kiwanian of the Year. ￼

Singer is a founding member and former President of the Grand Krewe de Libertalia, the first multicultural Krewe in Tampa history, and served as a longtime volunteer attorney for the Guardian Ad Litem program in Hillsborough County. He currently volunteers with Bay Area Legal Services and Crossroads for Florida Kids, representing older children in foster care. ￼

He has also served as a board member for Joshua House, Kids Charity of Tampa Bay, and LifeLink, and has served on the Citizens Advisory Commission to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.

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Legacy

Gil Singer represents a rare breed of attorney — one who has achieved the highest levels of professional recognition while remaining a visible, active, and committed member of his community for nearly five decades. Whether navigating complex commercial disputes, shaping Florida’s judicial landscape through nominating commissions, or volunteering on behalf of vulnerable children, Singer has made an indelible mark on Tampa Bay’s legal and civic fabric. For businesses seeking experienced counsel in debt recovery and creditors’ rights, he remains one of the region’s most trusted and accomplished practitioners.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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