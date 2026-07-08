Amazon raising at least $25 billion in bond sale, won’t issue more debt in 2026

Amazon plans to raise at least $25 billion through an eight-part bond sale, as it looks to continue its massive artificial intelligence buildout, sources told CNBC’s David Faber.

The company has also shared with its underwriters that it won’t issue any more debt this year, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the details are private.

Amazon disclosed plans for the capital raise in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday, but it didn’t disclose the dollar amount.

Bloomberg was first to report the value of Amazon’s bond sale.

The debt sale comes after Amazon raised roughly $54 billion in bonds earlier this year in the U.S. and Europe, followed by a $10 billion bond raise in Canada in June. Amazon also raised $15 billion from a U.S. bond offering in November.

Tech companies have turned to the capital markets to help fund their aggressive spending plans on AI infrastructure. Nvidia, Oracle, Alphabet and Meta have also announced debt raises and issued stock in recent months.

Amazon has projected its capital expenditures will reach $200 billion this year, up from $131 billion in 2025, with most of the spending going toward data centers, chips and other equipment. CEO Andy Jassy has tried to reassure investors skeptical of its plans by arguing AI is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that requires big bets.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC in a statement that proceeds from the latest bond sale will be used for general corporate purposes, which could include supporting investments, funding future capital expenditures and debt repayment.

“We regularly evaluate our operating plan and make financing decisions, like issuing bonds, accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

— CNBC’s Jim Forkin contributed reporting to this story.

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