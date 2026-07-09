Consumer Litigation Declined Across TCPA, FDCPA and FCRA

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Consumer Litigation Declined Across TCPA, FDCPA and FCRA
Editorial News
  • July 9, 2026
Collection Industry NewsBy Collection Industry News - 4 days ago
0 115 1 minute read

Consumer litigation activity declined across the top three consumer protection statutes in May, according to the latest WebRecon report. 

Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuits fell 18.2%, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act lawsuits dropped 9.8% and Fair Credit Reporting Act lawsuits declined 8.2% compared with April. The month-over-month pullback follows April’s notable sweep, when all three categories rose simultaneously for the first time since March 2025. Despite the single-month dip, the year-to-date numbers continue to show strong growth, with TCPA lawsuits up 29.6%, FDCPA lawsuits up 14.7% and FCRA lawsuits up 42.8%. 

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau complaints were the only major category to increase for the month, rising 1.1% from April, and are up 34.8% year-to-date. 

Here is a breakdown of claims under accounts receivable management industry laws, as well as CFPB complaints, for May 2026: 

Fair Debt Collection Practices Act

FDCPA lawsuits declined in May, falling 9.8% from April, with approximately 407 filings compared with 451 the previous month. Year-to-date, FDCPA lawsuits are up 14.7%, reflecting continued elevated filing activity compared to the same period last year. 

Telephone Consumer Protection Act

TCPA lawsuits saw the largest month-over-month decline among the three major consumer protection statutes in May, falling 18.2% from April to approximately 270 filings, down from 330. Despite the single-month drop, year-to-date TCPA lawsuits are up 29.6% — and class actions remain extraordinarily high by historical standards, representing 80% of all TCPA filings in May. 

Fair Credit Reporting Act

FCRA lawsuits pulled back in May, declining 8.2% from April, with approximately 894 filings compared with 974 the previous month. Year-to-date, FCRA lawsuits are up 42.8%, continuing to reflect the significant momentum in this area of consumer litigation even after a down month. 

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

CFPB complaints were the only category to increase in May, rising 1.1% from April to 27,319 complaints, up from 26,988 the previous month. Complaint volume remains well above last year’s pace. Year-to-date, CFPB complaints are up 34.8%. 

The types of debt behind the CFPB complaints were: 

  • 17,771 I do not know (65%) 
  • 3,121 Credit card debt (11%) 
  • 2,772 Other debt (10%) 
  • 1,083 Telecommunications debt (4%) 
  • 1,077 Rental debt (4%) 
  • 616 Medical debt (2%) 
  • 454 Auto debt (2%) 
  • 245 Payday loan debt (1%) 
  • 76 Private student loan debt (0%) 
  • 53 Federal student loan debt (0%) 
  • 51 Mortgage debt (0%) 
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