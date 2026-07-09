Consumer Litigation Declined Across TCPA, FDCPA and FCRA

Consumer litigation activity declined across the top three consumer protection statutes in May, according to the latest WebRecon report.

Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuits fell 18.2%, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act lawsuits dropped 9.8% and Fair Credit Reporting Act lawsuits declined 8.2% compared with April. The month-over-month pullback follows April’s notable sweep, when all three categories rose simultaneously for the first time since March 2025. Despite the single-month dip, the year-to-date numbers continue to show strong growth, with TCPA lawsuits up 29.6%, FDCPA lawsuits up 14.7% and FCRA lawsuits up 42.8%.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau complaints were the only major category to increase for the month, rising 1.1% from April, and are up 34.8% year-to-date.

Here is a breakdown of claims under accounts receivable management industry laws, as well as CFPB complaints, for May 2026:

Fair Debt Collection Practices Act

FDCPA lawsuits declined in May, falling 9.8% from April, with approximately 407 filings compared with 451 the previous month. Year-to-date, FDCPA lawsuits are up 14.7%, reflecting continued elevated filing activity compared to the same period last year.

Telephone Consumer Protection Act

TCPA lawsuits saw the largest month-over-month decline among the three major consumer protection statutes in May, falling 18.2% from April to approximately 270 filings, down from 330. Despite the single-month drop, year-to-date TCPA lawsuits are up 29.6% — and class actions remain extraordinarily high by historical standards, representing 80% of all TCPA filings in May.

Fair Credit Reporting Act

FCRA lawsuits pulled back in May, declining 8.2% from April, with approximately 894 filings compared with 974 the previous month. Year-to-date, FCRA lawsuits are up 42.8%, continuing to reflect the significant momentum in this area of consumer litigation even after a down month.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

CFPB complaints were the only category to increase in May, rising 1.1% from April to 27,319 complaints, up from 26,988 the previous month. Complaint volume remains well above last year’s pace. Year-to-date, CFPB complaints are up 34.8%.

The types of debt behind the CFPB complaints were:

17,771 I do not know (65%)

3,121 Credit card debt (11%)

2,772 Other debt (10%)

1,083 Telecommunications debt (4%)

1,077 Rental debt (4%)

616 Medical debt (2%)

454 Auto debt (2%)

245 Payday loan debt (1%)

76 Private student loan debt (0%)

53 Federal student loan debt (0%)

51 Mortgage debt (0%)

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