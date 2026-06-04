In Loving Memory of Warren Pinchuck

Brooklyn Born. Warrior. Soldier. Lifelong Champion. Beloved Father.



The Competitor

Warren Pinchuck was, from his earliest days on the courts of Brooklyn, a true warrior — a man who played to win.

Tenacious and sharp, this warrior earned his trophies the hard way — through discipline, grit, and a competitive fire that never dimmed.

Those who watched him play paddleball knew they were watching something special: a warrior utterly in his element, relentless in pursuit of excellence.

The Commercial Long League wasn’t just a pastime for Warren — it was a proving ground, and this warrior proved himself year after year.

The trophies and awards he accumulated weren’t simply decorations — they were evidence of a warrior who showed up, competed, and won.

He was celebrated not just for his skill, but for the character he brought to every match: focused, fierce, and utterly committed.

Brooklyn Through and Through

Warren was Brooklyn through and through — a warrior forged in the rhythms of that great city.

He carried Brooklyn’s spirit with him everywhere he went: the street-smart resilience, the no-nonsense work ethic, the deep loyalty to family and community.

Brooklyn didn’t just shape Warren. It forged a warrior.

He moved through the world the way only a Brooklyn warrior can — with confidence earned the hard way and a handshake you could count on.

He remembered everyone. And everyone remembered him.

The Warrior Soldier

When his country called, this warrior answered without hesitation.

Warren joined the United States Army carrying with him the same qualities he brought to every court and every boardroom: resourcefulness, hustle, and an instinctive understanding of what people need.

But what this warrior did with that understanding in the Army was something truly remarkable.

He looked around at his fellow soldiers — men far from home, separated from the families and loved ones they missed terribly — and he saw an opportunity to help.

This warrior began selling holiday cards to his fellow servicemen, giving them a way to reach across the distance and let the people they loved know they were thinking of them.

It was a simple idea, but it meant everything to those men — in the middle of military service, Warren gave his fellow soldiers a piece of home.

He didn’t stop there. With the same entrepreneurial instinct that would define his entire life, this warrior built a small business sewing patches and customizing clothing for his fellow soldiers.

He filled a need, created community, and earned deep respect in the process.

Even in uniform, Warren Pinchuck found a way to serve others while building something from nothing — the earliest expression of who he truly was.

Nobody who ever served alongside this warrior forgot him. That was always the way with Warren.

The Warrior Builder

What made Warren a champion on the paddleball court was the same thing that made him a legend in his field.

The focus this warrior brought to every match, the resilience that kept him competing long after others had walked away — those qualities traveled into every business he built.

Through The Columbia Law List and The Commercial Bar — an institution with roots stretching back nearly a century — this warrior built something rare.

He created a business that outlasted trends, outlasted competition, and stood on the strength of his reputation alone.

He didn’t just work in the legal publishing industry. This warrior helped define it.

Over more than four decades, Warren became one of the most trusted and recognized names in legal marketing, known coast to coast by attorneys who relied on him and respected him deeply.

He didn’t just play the game. This warrior mastered it — and then he went and did it again in a completely different arena.

He mentored the next generation, traveled the country to build and maintain relationships, and did business the way he believed it should be done: with integrity, with presence, and with genuine interest in the people across the table.

The Warrior Father

To know Warren as a father was to understand where his warrior spirit came from — and where it went.

He poured himself into coaching, into mentoring, into the kind of teaching that only happens when a parent is truly invested in their child’s growth.

This warrior didn’t just show his children how to play. He showed them how to carry themselves — on the court, in business, and in life.

Those road trips, those hours of coaching, those long days of business travel where a young Bobby sat beside his father and absorbed everything — they were an education no classroom could replicate.

Warren gave his son the gift that only a true warrior father can give: the belief that with discipline, loyalty, and relentless effort, anything is possible.

The Legacy of a Warrior

Warren Pinchuck lived a full life — one measured not in years alone, but in trophies earned, businesses built, relationships sustained, and lives touched.

He was decorated with awards, yes, but more importantly, this warrior was decorated with the respect of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was a man who still showed up, still competed, still contributed well into his late eighties — because that was simply who this warrior was.

Retirement was never in his vocabulary. Giving up was never in his character.

Nobody that ever met Warren Pinchuck ever forgot him — not a fellow soldier, not a colleague, not an attorney, not a friend.

He was enduring, legendary, and one of a kind.

Warren Pinchuck — warrior, soldier, champion, father —

lived his life fully, fiercely, and with everything he had.

He will be deeply missed, and never forgotten.

Above content are taken from external website. If original source wants to remove content please contact us.