Gil Singer: Tampa’s Premier Debt Collection Attorney

Gilbert “Gil” Singer is one of Florida’s most respected and experienced debt collection attorneys. A partner at Kass Shurer , PA one of Florida’s largest and oldest creditors’ rights law firms — Singer has dedicated his entire legal career to helping businesses and creditors recover what they are owed.

Born in New York in 1955, Singer earned his undergraduate degree from Emory University in 1976 and his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law in 1979. He holds the prestigious AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the legal industry’s highest peer recognition for ethical standards and professional excellence. He has been named to the 2024 Top 50 Lawyers in America list and nominated for Lawyers of Distinction in both 2023 and 2024.

Singer’s firm handles debt collection matters across all 67 Florida counties, covering commercial and consumer collections, creditors’ rights, and subrogation litigation. Clients across Florida have relied on his sharp legal strategy and creative problem-solving for decades.

Beyond the courtroom, Singer is deeply embedded in the Tampa community. He served on the Florida Commission on Human Relations for 18 years and chaired Florida’s 13th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. A longtime Kiwanis Club member, he also serves as a pro bono attorney for multiple charitable organizations — a commitment recognized by The Florida Bar with its prestigious President’s Pro Bono Award in 2023.

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