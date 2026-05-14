Morristown Man Admits Multi-Million Dollar Scheme to Defraud Small Businesses by Offering Phony Debt Relief Services

NEWARK, N.J. – A Morristown man pled guilty on May 4, 2026 to conspiring to defraud small businesses by making false promises to induce them to enter debt relief contracts, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer announced.

“This defendant didn’t just break the law—he exploited the financial vulnerability of small business owners who were trying to stay afloat and keep their doors open. By peddling sham debt-relief services and diverting millions for personal use, he turned trust into a weapon and hardship into profit. This case reflects our Office’s sustained commitment to pursuing complex financial fraud schemes and holding accountable those who target everyday business owners for personal gain.” – U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer

“Small businesses are often the lifeblood of local economies. The cash-strapped victims in this investigation sought Csantaveri’s help, hoping to keep their doors open during the COVID pandemic. Instead, he and his co-conspirators stole millions from unsuspecting owners. Fraud schemes are insidious and can take on many different forms and dimensions. If you or anyone you know has been swindled by fraudsters, please contact FBI Newark at 800-CALL-FBI,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy.

Mark Csantaveri, 53, of Morristown, New Jersey, pled guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden federal court to a single-count Information charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The sentencing date is scheduled for September 29, 2026.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Csantaveri and his co-conspirators operated businesses that purported to provide small businesses with debt relief services. As part of the scheme, Csantaveri induced victims to make regular payments to one of Csantaveri’s businesses by falsely claiming that he would hold their money while negotiating favorable settlements with the victims’ creditors. Instead of using victim funds as promised, Csantaveri and his co-conspirators misappropriated it for their personal use, including over $1 million in gambling expenses. Over the course of the conspiracy, Csantaveri’s businesses took in approximately $3.7 million from small businesses and transferred approximately $3 million to Csantaveri’s and his co-conspirators’ accounts.

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss involved in the offense, whichever is greatest.

U.S. Attorney Frazer credited special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy in Newark, with the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Webman, Deputy Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit in Newark.

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Defense counsel: Kristen Santillo, New York, NY

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