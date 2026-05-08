White House, UAE financial deal talk: Damage done by war to Mideast economy extends well beyond energy

The U.S. government’s weighing of a financial lifeline for the United Arab Emirates posts bigger questions about what is in store for the booming Mideast economy post-war. The UAE has spent decades engineering one of the world’s most resilient tourism economies, built on global connectivity and continuous infrastructure expansion. That model is now under acute stress due to the U.S.-Iran war and attacks Iran has launched targeting its infrastructure.

Is this the “End of Dubai?” is a question already being asked by some who have closely followed the Emirates’ rise. In the short term, it’s not just energy infrastructure risks, with damage estimated at close to $60 billion already, that is hurting the economy. Regional conflict has had enormous impacts on travel demand and consumer spending across the Gulf, with the UAE — particularly Dubai — absorbing an outsized share of the shock.

Early indicators suggest a rapid, synchronized pullback: fewer flights, rising hotel vacancies, Airbnb cancellations and complexities, and more cautious household spending patterns in the region.

“Daily losses in the Middle East region are at $600 million, with the UAE taking a big proportion of that hit,” said Nancy Gard McGehee, professor of hospitality and tourism management at Virginia Tech.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday a currency swap arrangement — he indicated that UAE was not the only U.S. ally which was under consideration for support — could be managed by the Treasury or Federal Reserve.

Many experts are cautious in betting against the UAE even though there are legitimate questions about the lasting impact on consumers and the tourist perception of the region.

At the center of that disruption is Dubai International Airport — the world’s busiest international hub — which, McGehee said, was “virtually shut down for weeks.”

Since the onset of the conflict, more than 30,000 flights have been canceled across the region, according to McGehee.

The UAE’s tourism model depends on constant motion: international arrivals, transit passengers, retail consumption, and short-term stays feeding a broader service economy. When that flow stalls, the effects cascade rapidly.

“Dubai hotel occupancy has plummeted by 70–80%,” McGehee said, citing both security concerns and the visible presence of military infrastructure in key tourist zones. “Many hotels are opting to close for renovation to save on employment costs.”

Short-term rentals, often a flexible buffer in downturns, are also seeing sharp declines. Roughly 250,000 bookings were canceled in March alone, an unusually synchronized collapse across platforms.

Alongside the collapse in inbound tourism, shifts in domestic consumer spending add additional pressure to the consumer economy in the region. Households across the UAE are moving into a more defensive posture by cutting discretionary purchases, delaying travel, and building savings amid uncertainty. This behavioral shift amplifies the external shock from lost tourism, weakening demand from both outside and within the country.

In an economy where retail, hospitality, and services are deeply intertwined, that combination can accelerate downturn dynamics. But despite the severity of the disruption, gulf tourism markets have rebounded quickly after recent shocks — whether financial crisis, pandemic, or regional tensions — often aided by aggressive pricing, marketing campaigns, and infrastructure readiness.

“It is important to recognize how the industry stepped up in the early days of the war, offering free stays to those stranded,” McGehee said. “The government is also a strong supporter of tourism and will be ready to bounce back when things stabilize.”

Even as the recent ceasefire began to restore limited traffic, traveler confidence remains fragile, but a sustained ceasefire could restore more lasting confidence within a few months.

For now, hotels are pivoting toward domestic and regional visitors, promoting staycations and discount packages to fill empty rooms. That shift reflects a core feature of the UAE model: flexibility in demand sourcing, even if international travelers ultimately remain a primary engine.

“Households are being careful with discretionary spending, retail and restaurant spending has gone down,” said Armin Moradi, CEO and founder of Qashio, a spend management platform based in the region.

In the short term, the calendar and weather don’t favor a tourism boost. While the ceasefire means the chance of a temporary recovery from the second half of April until early June, Moradi described the prospect as “a small buffer” for hospitality and retail before the slower summer months when temperatures rise.

At the same time, the disruption is reshaping the calendar of the global events economy that the UAE relies on, but maybe delaying revenue rather than erasing it.

“Many industry events that normally take place in April and May will now be pushed to September through November,” Moradi said, potentially leading to a surge in demand later in the year. “We should see a significant inflation in hotel bookings and travel costs to help with some recovery from the spring losses.”

Tourism is a fast-growing sector, just ask Disney

The nearly $70 billion that tourism contributed to the UAE economy in 2025, a record level, according to a recent World Travel & Tourism Council estimate, accounted for nearly 12% of national GDP. That represented a 22% increase over the 2019 level, and is a big share of a broader Middle East tourism economy estimated at over $200 billion. Dubai — the region’s tourism engine — also posted another record year, welcoming more than 19 million international overnight visitors in 2025, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The UAE continues to position itself for long-term tourism growth, highlighting a tension between immediate disruption and structural ambition. One of the most closely watched developments is the planned Disney theme park in Abu Dhabi, part of a continued and broader push to deepen the country’s appeal as a global entertainment destination.

The project has been repeatedly referenced by senior leadership at Disney as part of its international expansion strategy since the outbreak of the conflict, which some take as a signal of confidence in the UAE’s long-term positioning as a tourism hub.

Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, highlighted the Abu Dhabi development during the company’s March shareholder meeting, while Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum reiterated its importance at a recent World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris event.

A Disney spokesperson declined to comment.

The UAE’s model has long been built on global flows, welcoming millions of international visitors, serving as a transit crossroads, and anchoring a consumption-driven service sector. That same openness also creates vulnerability when external shocks hit. Travel demand is highly sensitive to perceptions of safety, and even temporary disruptions can have lingering effects on booking behavior.

“Travelers are still uneasy about going through the region and being stranded,” McGehee said.

Moradi echoed a common view among regional experts: the UAE’s long-term positioning remains intact. “I believe it will recover rapidly,” he said. “Seasonality does play a role with the hot summer, but the infrastructure for tourism is well established and the influx of tourism towards August to December will be catered for.”

“Developments have not halted,” Moradi said, but he added, “some vanity projects might have been put on hold, and focus on short-term returns has increased due to immediate need for cash flow by businesses.”

“The UAE is one of the world’s most financially resilient economies,” its ambassador to the U.S., Youssef Al-Otaiba, said in a social media post on Wednesday. “Any suggestion that the UAE requires external financial backing misreads the facts,” he added.

The more difficult long-term challenges may come after the recovery begins.

Some of the local economy is ex-pat in composition, and that has been affected by the war. “Due to uncertainty in home schooling and the wide adoption of distance learning, many families have moved to their home countries temporarily, with some not planning to come back,” Moradi said. That outward movement is compounding the slowdown, not just in tourism but in everyday consumption, slowly shrinking the economy, with the first real impacts to be first visible towards August or September, he said.

“The biggest challenge to anticipate is the talent recovery,” Moradi said. It is not only the ex-pats who have at least temporarily relocated, but the moves by businesses to cut costs in the short-term that may have an impact on the labor force in the region longer-term. “Due to rapid responses by businesses with layoffs, the difficulty of attracting talent once things turn back to normal will be significant,” he said.

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