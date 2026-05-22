White House Executive Order Signals Major Shift in Federal Policy for Fintechs and Payment Systems

President Donald Trump issued another significant Executive Order affecting the financial services industry, this time directed at integrating financial technology innovation more directly into the U.S. regulatory framework. The Executive Order, entitled “Integrating Financial Technology Innovation into Regulatory Frameworks,” was signed on May 19, 2026 and appears designed to accelerate the integration of fintech firms, digital asset providers, and other non-bank innovators into the traditional banking and payments system.

The Executive Order is noteworthy not only because of its broad deregulatory tone, but also because it expressly directs federal banking regulators, including the Federal Reserve, to reconsider longstanding barriers that have limited fintech and crypto firms’ access to the nation’s payment infrastructure.

The Order reflects the continuation and expansion of the Administration’s broader digital financial technology agenda first articulated in Executive Order 14178, “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” issued in January 2025.

This Executive Order was propitiously issued on the very same day that we held a webinar entitled “Cutting Out the Middleman: The Surge in Fintech Applications to Charter Banks, Industrial Banks, and National Trust Companies.”

Core Themes of the Executive Order

The Order declares that federal policy should foster innovation by updating regulations to permit the integration of “digital assets and innovative technology into traditional financial services and payment systems.” It criticizes what it characterizes as fragmented and overly burdensome supervisory practices that create barriers to entry and protect incumbent financial institutions from competition.

Among the most consequential aspects of the Order are directives aimed at:

Expanding consideration of fintech and digital asset firms’ access to Federal Reserve payment services and “master accounts”; Encouraging collaboration between banks and fintech companies; Reducing regulatory fragmentation; Modernizing payments infrastructure; Reviewing supervisory policies that may inhibit innovation; Integrating emerging technologies into mainstream financial services.

Federal Reserve “Master Account” Access

Perhaps the most important element of the Executive Order is its request that the Federal Reserve conduct a “comprehensive evaluation” of the legal and policy framework governing access to Reserve Bank payment accounts and services by uninsured depository institutions and non-bank financial companies, including firms engaged in digital asset activities.

Access to a Federal Reserve master account is critically important because it allows direct participation in the U.S. payments system, including access to Fedwire and other payment rails. Historically, such access has largely been limited to insured depository institutions.

For years, crypto firms and fintech companies have sought direct access to these systems, avoiding the need for a sponsor or partner bank to facilitate their payments activities. Banking regulators, especially during the Biden Administration, generally took a cautious approach, citing concerns regarding financial stability, money laundering, operational resilience, and consumer protection.

This Executive Order signals a materially different policy direction.

The Order follows recent developments in which firms focused on digital assets have sought novel charters to obtain limited forms of access to Federal Reserve payment infrastructure.

If regulators respond aggressively to the Executive Order, the result could be a significant restructuring of how non-bank financial firms participate in the payments ecosystem.

Implications for Banks

Traditional banks may view the Executive Order with mixed reactions.

On the one hand, banks increasingly partner with fintech companies and digital asset firms to provide payments, lending, deposit, and embedded finance products. The Order’s emphasis on collaboration and modernization may create additional business opportunities for regulated institutions.

On the other hand, many banks are likely to be concerned about:

Expanded competitive pressure from non-bank firms; Potential erosion of the traditional banking charter advantage; Uneven regulatory obligations between banks and fintech firms; Operational and compliance risks associated with expanded digital asset integration.

The Order appears to favor a framework in which innovation and technological capability may carry greater weight than traditional institutional status.

Implications for Fintech and Crypto Firms

For fintech and crypto companies, the Executive Order is plainly favorable.

The Administration is effectively signaling that:

fintech innovation should be encouraged rather than restrained; digital asset activities should be integrated into the regulated financial system rather than isolated from it; and federal agencies should reduce barriers to entry for innovative financial firms.

The Order also fits within a broader set of Administration actions promoting digital financial technology and stablecoin development. Following the passage of the GENIUS Act, each of the prudential banking regulators are writing rules governing the issuance of payment stablecoins. The parameters for stablecoin issuance are still being solidified, and commercial frameworks will need to develop to manage the legal and economic issues associated with stablecoin payments.

Importantly, however, the Executive Order itself does not immediately change existing laws or regulations. Instead, it directs agencies to review and potentially revise current frameworks. Much will therefore depend on how aggressively the Federal Reserve, OCC, FDIC, Treasury Department, and other agencies implement the Administration’s directives.

Consumer Protection and Regulatory Concerns

Consumer advocates and some regulators are likely to raise concerns regarding:

consumer protection; AML and Bank Secrecy Act compliance; cybersecurity; operational resilience; financial stability; and regulatory arbitrage.

Interestingly, the Executive Order was issued alongside a separate Order entitled “Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System,” which focuses on strengthening anti-money laundering and illicit finance controls.

The pairing of the two Orders suggests the Administration is attempting to balance deregulation and innovation with stronger financial crime enforcement expectations.

What Comes Next

The Executive Order requires each federal financial regulator to, within 90 days, “identify regulations, guidance documents, orders, no-action letters, and other items that unduly impede fintech firms from entering into partnerships with federally regulated institutions.” They must also assess whether regulations “could be amended to streamline application processes for eligible fintech firms seeking bank charters, credit union charters, deposit or share insurance, and other Federal licenses, registrations, and authorizations…” Within 180 days, each regulator is required to “take steps to encourage innovation” consistent with its review. These reviews will likely trigger extensive advocacy from banks, digital asset firms, and fintechs alike, along with interagency consultations and potentially significant policy debates within the Federal Reserve and other financial regulators over the coming months.

Several questions remain unresolved:

Will non-bank fintech firms ultimately receive broader direct access to Federal Reserve payment systems? How will regulators balance innovation against safety-and-soundness concerns? Will Congress enact additional legislation to clarify the regulatory status of digital assets and fintech firms? How will state regulators respond if federal agencies move aggressively toward fintech integration?

What is clear is that the Administration is continuing to push toward a more innovation-oriented financial regulatory framework, one that increasingly seeks to integrate fintech and digital asset firms into the core infrastructure of the U.S. financial system rather than treating them as peripheral actors outside the regulatory perimeter defined for the traditional banking system.

For banks, fintech companies, and consumer financial services providers alike, the Executive Order may ultimately prove to be one of the most consequential financial regulatory developments of 2026.

Reactions from Some Stakeholders

Reaction to the Executive Order has been sharply divided along familiar industry and consumer advocacy lines. Consumer advocacy organizations immediately condemned the Order as a sweeping deregulation initiative that could weaken longstanding consumer protections and accelerate the expansion of high-cost lending and crypto-related financial risk. In a strongly worded statement, the National Consumer Law Center argued that the Order would “promote predatory lending” by facilitating so-called “rent-a-bank” partnerships that enable nonbank lenders to evade state interest rate caps through affiliations with federally chartered banks. NCLC specifically warned that the Administration’s directive to streamline fintech-bank partnerships and ease access to bank charters could benefit high-cost lenders whose products reportedly carry APRs exceeding 100%. The organization also criticized provisions encouraging broader access to Federal Reserve payment systems for fintech and crypto firms, asserting that uninsured payment and crypto platforms could expose consumers and the broader financial system to significant operational and financial risks. NCLC further argued that the timing of the Executive Order is particularly troubling given what it characterized as diminished federal consumer protection oversight following substantial changes at the CFPB.

Reaction from industry groups has begun to emerge and is considerably more supportive than the response from consumer advocates. The American Fintech Council quickly issued a statement applauding the Executive Order. AFC CEO Phil Goldfeder stated that the organization “commends the Administration for continuing its work to modernize our nation’s financial regulatory framework,” adding that the Order’s emphasis on integrating financial technology and digital assets into traditional financial services would help ensure that the United States “remains at the forefront of global financial innovation.” Goldfeder further praised the Administration’s directive to “streamline regulatory processes and remove unnecessary barriers to innovation,” calling it “a critical step toward fostering a more competitive and inclusive financial ecosystem.”

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