USD 875 billion property debt set to mature, regional banks at risk?

Around USD 875 billion in commercial real estate (CRE) debt in the United States is scheduled to mature in 2026. This wave of refinancing comes at a time when interest rates are significantly higher than when many of these loans were first issued, during a period when borrowing costs were at historically low levels.

Quoted by CryptoSlate (7/3), the Mortgage Bankers Association recorded that the figure represents around 17% of the approximately USD 5 trillion in outstanding CRE loans being monitored. Although lower than the USD 957 billion that matured in 2025, the amount still represents one of the largest refinancing waves in recent years.

Many of these commercial property loans were originally issued during the period of extremely low interest rates following the global financial crisis and during the pandemic, when borrowing costs in the United States were at historic lows.

However, since 2022 the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates aggressively to curb inflation, leaving borrowing costs significantly higher than when the loans were first taken out.

In practice, commercial real estate loans are typically not repaid in full at maturity but are refinanced. Current market conditions, however, have made the process more difficult because of higher interest rates, tighter credit standards and, in some cases, declining property values.

The Federal Reserve has previously said that transaction-based commercial property prices have been relatively stagnant, while many borrowers still need to refinance loans maturing in the coming years.

In November 2025, the Fed assessed that aggregate CRE prices had begun to stabilise, although credit standards remained tight and refinancing risks had not fully eased.

If new loans carry higher interest rates, annual repayment burdens will increase. Moreover, if property values fall, building owners may need to inject additional capital to meet refinancing requirements. If cash flow proves insufficient, owners may choose to sell assets, negotiate loan extensions, inject fresh capital or face the risk of default.

These risks are considered most significant for smaller and regional banks that have substantial exposure to commercial real estate lending.

A study in 2025 showed that nearly one-third of commercial mortgage loans in the US sit on the balance sheets of regional banks. Analysis by investment manager Cohen & Steers also estimated that regional and community banks hold around 31.5% of outstanding commercial mortgages.

Regulators have long warned about such concentration risks. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), in a 2023 advisory, urged banks with high CRE exposure to strengthen capital, loan-loss reserves, liquidity and risk management amid challenging market conditions.

A Government Accountability Office review in 2024 also highlighted that rising remote working, high interest rates and falling property prices have made it harder for some owners to repay loans, particularly in the office sector. Banks have responded by modifying loans and tightening credit standards.

Meanwhile, the Office of Financial Research in a 2024 report warned that potential future CRE losses could exceed shareholder equity at hundreds of small banks under severe loss scenarios, particularly for banks that also carry unrealised securities losses and a high share of uninsured deposits.

Nevertheless, the report did not predict immediate bank failures, but rather highlighted the banking sector’s sensitivity to pressure in the commercial real estate market should refinancing processes fail to proceed smoothly.

Some analysts, quoted by Yahoo Finance, have begun comparing pressures in the US office building market with the 2008 subprime crisis, although the scale is considered different. Economist Gary Shilling, who previously predicted the 2008 housing crisis, described the commercial real estate sector as the “largest bubble today” in financial markets.

He believes the combination of declining demand for office space, high interest rates and a wave of maturing debt could create systemic pressure if many loans fail to be refinanced. Some analyses also indicate that a number of building owners have begun handing properties back to creditors because they are unable to meet payments or refinance after borrowing costs surged.

Some market observers, as quoted by Reuters, have even described the pressure in the office sector as a “commercial property version of the subprime crisis”, referring to potential losses for banks and investors if property values continue to fall and troubled loans increase. The risk has drawn greater scrutiny as demand for office space has yet to fully recover since the pandemic, while vacancy rates remain elevated in several major US cities. (DH/MT)

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