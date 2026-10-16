US annual budget gap hits nearly $2 trillion, largest in 5 years

Oct 16 (Reuters) – The US budget deficit rose by $217 billion to nearly $2 trillion in the ‌2026 fiscal year, fueled in part by tariff refunds and record spending to service the nation’s more than $40 trillion in debt, marking the largest budget shortfall in five years, Treasury Department figures showed on Friday.

Continued increases in ​spending for social benefits programs like Social Security and Medicare and a $48 billion jump ​in defense spending also factored into the increase.

The $1.99 trillion deficit for the year ⁠ended September 30, the first full budget year of President Donald Trump’s second term, was up from $1.78 ​trillion in fiscal 2025. It was the largest shortfall since fiscal 2021’s $2.77 trillion budget gap, then ​fueled by COVID-19 pandemic relief spending, and is the third-largest annual deficit ever.

Total receipts for fiscal 2026 were a record $5.40 trillion, up $169 billion, or 3%, from the $5.24 trillion in fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2026 outlays also were a ​record at $7.40 trillion, up $386 billion, or 6%, from the $7.01 trillion in the prior fiscal year.

Debt-service outlays ​totaled a record $1.36 trillion, climbing by $144 billion, or 12%, a spending category now eclipsed only by Social Security ‌and ⁠the combined outlays for Medicare and Medicaid. Total US debt breached the $40 trillion milestone about two months ago.

Another driver of the widening shortfall was a $22 billion drop in net tariff receipts following a Supreme Court ruling this year negating a large portion of the tariffs Trump had imposed during ​his first year in ​office. That triggered $145 billion ⁠of tariff refunds over this year, resulting in an 11% decline in net tariff income to about $173 billion.

Defense spending for the year rose by ​6% to $917 billion. A US Treasury official said it was not clear ​how much ⁠of the increase could be attributed to the war Trump and Israel started against Iran earlier this year.

The Treasury official said the department calculated an estimated deficit-to-GDP ratio of 6.2% for fiscal 2026, but declined ⁠to say ​what GDP estimate was used. This figure compares to ​an actual 5.8% deficit-to-GDP ratio for fiscal 2025.

For the 2026 fiscal year’s final month of September, the Treasury reported a ​deficit of $27 billion versus a $198 billion surplus a year earlier.

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