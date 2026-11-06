Analysis: The Democrats have one chance to extract concessions from Trump. Markets will hate it

The electoral sweep by Democrats on Tuesday night injects a new, unstable dynamic into the single biggest political risk to financial markets in the coming year: the debt limit. Unless a defeated Republican Party makes a swift and unlikely show of unity to take the issue off the table in its last few weeks in power, the protracted fight that will unfold is set to be nastier than ever, adding volatility to an already shaky bond market.

Past episodes of brinkmanship around the need to raise the government’s borrowing limit have involved Republicans in Congress demanding budget cuts from a Democratic president as the price of their vote. This time it will almost certainly be the left seeking concessions from the right.

The debt limit is the definition of a must-pass bill, even more than issues like funding the government and the defense budget. That makes it potentially the one real chance the new Democratic majority in Congress has to extract concessions from a president who is already pledging to veto their agenda. Markets will hate the entire process, even if — as many expect — it ends in compromise.

Because it is Democrats who hold the leverage, unlike past episodes, the ultimate agreement is more likely to increase government spending than lower it. With high bond yields weighing on the economy, and Americans expecting action from a newly empowered Democratic opposition, the fight could be particularly damaging.

Many in the markets are stuck on the outdated idea that Democrats are less assertive than Republicans, said Aniket Shah, head of the Washington policy team at the investment bank Jefferies.

“They have this sort of mental image of Biden-Harris 2024,” said Shah. “I don’t think they realize how aggressively Democrats plan to take 2027.”

The debt ceiling is a quirk of the congressional budgeting process. It stops the government from borrowing funds that Congress has already ordered federal agencies to spend. And because Congress has run deficits for decades — this year at $1.99 trillion — the pile of debt periodically bumps into the debt ceiling.

Congress last set the limit in 2025, when it gave the Treasury Department the authority to borrow $41.1 trillion. The Treasury is likely to hit its maximum borrowing capacity by midsummer, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, a nonprofit that tracks the issue.

The Treasury can use budgeting techniques to extend the so-called X-date, when the U.S. would no longer be able to meet all its obligations, to sometime in the fourth quarter of 2027, according to Wall Street estimates.

A few technical hiccups aside, the U.S. has never meaningfully breached the debt limit. The results of the U.S. missing payments would be chaotic as damage ripples out across the financial system into the global economy. U.S. default would immediately call into question trillions in Treasury securities that are the lifeblood of the global financial system. Damaging them could send the U.S. and global economies into an economic tailspin with no obvious means of recovery.

Because the stakes are so high, Shah and many others on Wall Street have come to believe that the episode will produce volatility but will ultimately be resolved in compromise.

Fights under former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden saw Republican congressional majorities use the issue to ram through spending reductions. (The 2025 raise was less contentious, because Republicans held Congress and the presidency. It was passed along party lines.)

Still, the risk-taking in those episodes contributed to ratings firms’ decisions to downgrade U.S. debt — and could again.

President Donald Trump has called for Republicans to resolve the issue in the next few weeks, before the new Democratic-majority Congress is seated.

That isn’t likely. The 2025 debt limit increase only passed because it was tied to a package of tax cuts and other policy changes. Republican debt hawks complained but held their noses.

Republicans may attempt to raise the limit in the coming lame-duck session under a budgeting procedure called reconciliation, which would allow them to move ahead without Democrats’ votes. But success would require unity among a fractured, fleeting Republican majority that also faces several other more pressing priorities.

The most likely path toward raising the debt limit is the incoming Democratic majority negotiating another temporary fix with Trump. But they aren’t going to make it easy. The president has occasionally made noises about making deals, but the political incentives ahead of the 2028 presidential election are for both sides to dig in.

″[Democrats] are going to want to embarrass the White House, and they’re going to want to get leverage,” Shah said. Democrats will use that to push to reverse cuts to Medicaid spending passed in 2025 and to try to restore healthcare spending, he said.

Democrats could also seek to tie the debt limit to restraining signature Trump policies, such as limiting the war with Iran or rolling back tariffs, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a research note Wednesday.

Another potential compromise being considered in some corners of Washington is for Democrats to tie an increase in the corporate tax rate to a debt limit raise, said George Pollack, senior U.S. analyst with Signum Global Advisors. Trump has shown he can be surprisingly flexible on similar issues, Pollack noted.

That is what will make this debt limit fight different. In the past, Republicans used it to try to win spending reductions they couldn’t get through regular budget negotiations. Now Democrats will broaden it out into an all-purpose hostage. That effort is far more likely to raise overall government spending than cut it. “There’s a very weird irony here,” said Robert Sockin, chief U.S. economist at PGIM, an asset manager.

The path to compromise will likely be rocky. Sockin believes it may turn out like the 2025 government shutdown. That was the longest government-wide shutdown in history, even though Democrats weren’t in control of either chamber of Congress. This time they will have even more power.

If the fight extends beyond the X-date, missing debt payments could do serious damage to the financial system.

“It’s not our base case, but we think the risk is higher than ever that you could get a technical default from the government,” Sockin said. That would see the U.S. miss a payment, even if the government eventually makes it up.

That would still hurt. “You’ll get more downgrades to the U.S. sovereign, and those might bite more this time,” Sockin said. Yields on longer-term Treasurys would rise to account for added uncertainty.

Crossing the red line could prompt a “very negative reaction in equity markets,” he said.

The coming months will show just how close Democrats are willing to get to that line.

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