US corporate AI debt surge tests investor limits as fatigue emerges

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) – The wave of debt issuance funding the artificial-intelligence buildout is testing the limits of investor demand, with some large bond buyers warning that the market is showing signs of indigestion.

While fund managers remain comfortable with ​the credit quality of companies such as Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab, Google’s parent company, they are increasingly demanding higher yields to accommodate the flood of issuance. This has ‌raised concerns that a tipping point could emerge if AI spending continues to escalate.

“You’ve started to see the indigestion show up in tech spreads in particular,” said Neil Sutherland, head of U.S. fixed income at Schroders.

Tech corporate bond spreads are the extra yield investors demand to hold their debt over U.S. Treasuries; wider spreads signal higher perceived risk, while tighter spreads reflect stronger investor confidence.

“It’s not really a credit issue with higher-quality technology companies, such as Amazon ​and Google. But the more they have to issue bonds, the more investors are demanding a premium to absorb that debt.”

Analysts cited Amazon’s recent long-dated $25 billion bond sale, which priced ​at roughly 120 basis points over Treasuries. Last year, the spread would have been roughly half of that, they said.

“Tech has gone from trading ⁠materially through the market to actually trading wider than the market,” Sutherland said. “The higher spreads … make other parts of the market look more expensive on a relative value basis.”

Alphabet declined to comment. Amazon ​did not respond to a request for comment.

Tech spreads are currently at 89 basis points, 9 basis points wider than the overall investment grade market, according to Karen Choi, portfolio manager at Capital ​Group.

The widening reflects a major change for a sector that historically enjoyed some of the tightest spreads in corporate credit due to strong balance sheets and relatively modest borrowing needs.

The surge in AI-related bonds, at a time when governments are still spending heavily, has been a leading factor pushing up Treasury yields, as buyers demand higher returns to keep purchasing the flood of bonds hitting markets. Any pullback in tech issuance could support longer-dated Treasuries.

LARGER CONCESSIONS

George Catrambone, ​head of fixed income, Americas, at DWS, said investors are beginning to demand larger concessions as issuance volumes reach record levels.

AI hyperscalers’ debt issuance has reached $220 billion in 2026, according to the ​latest BNP Paribas data as of August 10. That is roughly $207 billion higher than in the comparable period last year, when it totaled $12.5 billion.

Analysts said Alphabet’s bond offering earlier this month was well received, but still required a ‌concession of ⁠roughly 10 to 15 basis points relative to existing bonds.

“The issuance in January versus August looks different,” Catrambone said, noting that fatigue is setting in.

Earlier in the year, AI‑linked deals were absorbed with little pushback from investors, but recent transactions have needed more yield to clear, suggesting that traditional investors have been cautious at current spreads and maturities.

Catrambone also said the investment grade bond market has undergone a major shift. Companies that once had smaller funding needs and issued mostly shorter-term debt are now taking on much larger amounts of borrowing and issuing more long-term bonds to help finance AI-related spending. ​That has created a wider range of bonds ​with different maturities.

Still, it is not alarming ⁠just yet, investors say. Hyperscalers continue to carry strong corporate ratings, equipped with substantial cash flows, analysts said.

Supply dynamics, though, are beginning to outweigh fundamentals, especially in terms of pricing bond deals.

Capital Group’s Choi said foreign investors, pension funds and insurance companies have so far absorbed some of the AI-related ​issuance. The investment grade corporate bond index currently yields around 5.4%, in line with long-term averages, helping support demand.

PRACTICAL LIMITS

The bigger risk, however, ​may be less about overall ⁠demand and more about the practical limits facing institutional portfolios.

“It really depends on how much debt this market will take,” Choi said.

Many pension and insurance investors cap exposure to individual issuers at roughly 2% to 3% of assets, she added. As the same handful of AI companies repeatedly issue debt, those limits become increasingly important.

The risk rises particularly if borrowing remains front-loaded. Choi said diversification is important to clients and that ⁠many “don’t want to ​open a statement and find they own 10% of one bond,” highlighting the portfolio constraints that could eventually limit demand.

After ​years of enjoying seemingly limitless demand from bond investors, tech companies are finding that the market is now questioning how much it is willing to pay to finance the AI race.

“It’s not a blank check,” DWS’s Catrambone said. “If these companies ​keep tapping the market over and over again, concessions are going to get larger and spreads are going to get wider.”

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis

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