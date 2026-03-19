US appeals court orders end to SAVE student loan repayment plan affecting millions

A federal appeals court in the US has ordered the end of the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, a repayment programme introduced during the Biden administration that was used by millions of student loan borrowers.

The ruling comes after a Republican-led legal challenge and reverses an earlier dismissal by a lower court.

The judgment, issued late on Monday by the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, overturns a previous decision by Judge John Ross of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. According to CNBC, the ruling marks the latest development in a series of legal battles that have created uncertainty for borrowers enrolled in the programme.

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