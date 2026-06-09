Rate hikes are back on the table amid rising prices, Fed officials say

Americans hoping for relief from high borrowing costs may have to wait longer.

Just weeks ago, investors expected borrowing costs on products such as credit cards, auto loans and home equity lines of credit — all tied to the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate — to move lower. Now, some Fed officials are raising the possibility of interest-rate hikes by year-end.

“I am increasingly concerned that higher interest rates could be necessary later this year,” Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said in a June 3 speech in El Paso, Texas.

The shift comes as inflation shows signs of heating up again. Consumer prices rose 4.2% in May from a year earlier, according to consumer price index data released Wednesday. That’s up from a 3.8% year-over-year rise in April and well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target for annual inflation.

That matters because the Federal Reserve often raises its benchmark interest rate when inflation is running too high in an effort to cool the economy and bring price growth back under control.

As of Wednesday morning, traders now see a 66% chance of at least one quarter-point rate hike by year-end, according to CME’s FedWatch tool, which tracks market expectations for rate decisions.

“It’s been more than five years since inflation was near the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, and we’re moving in the wrong direction,” says Stephen Kates, a certified financial planner and Bankrate analyst.

Rate hikes are back in the conversation

The possibility of another rate hike comes amid repeated calls from President Donald Trump for lower interest rates. Earlier this year, Trump said he would not have selected Fed Chair Kevin Warsh if Warsh intended to push rates higher. More recently, however, Trump said Warsh should “do whatever he wants” while arguing that lower interest rates would be better for the economy.

While the Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates unchanged at its upcoming June 17 meeting, a majority of traders now expect the central bank to raise rates by at least a quarter percentage point by October, per CME’s FedWatch tool. Markets are also pricing in a 23.5% chance that rates will be at least half a percentage point higher by December.

The shift follows increasingly hawkish comments from some Fed officials. In a June speech, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said inflation is “taking too long” to return to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, even after accounting for temporary factors such as tariffs and higher energy prices.

That marks a sharp reversal from April, when investors largely expected the Fed’s next move would be a rate cut.

What another rate hike could mean for consumers

For most households, a single quarter-point rate hike wouldn’t dramatically change monthly expenses overnight. In some cases, the impact would amount to just a few dollars a month.

But because higher rates generally make borrowing more expensive, costs can add up for highly indebted households or those that carrying several different types of debt. Here’s what consumers could expect, according to estimates from Bankrate:

Credit cards: Another quarter-point or half-point increase would likely add only a few dollars a month in interest costs for a consumer carrying an average balance of $5,000.

Another quarter-point or half-point increase would likely add only a few dollars a month in interest costs for a consumer carrying an average balance of $5,000. Home equity lines of credit: HELOCs are among the borrowing products most directly affected by Fed policy. On a $30,000 balance, monthly payments could rise by about $4 under a quarter-point increase and roughly $8 under a half-point increase, according to Bankrate.

HELOCs are among the borrowing products most directly affected by Fed policy. On a $30,000 balance, monthly payments could rise by about $4 under a quarter-point increase and roughly $8 under a half-point increase, according to Bankrate. Auto loans: On a typical $30,000 five-year loan, monthly payments would increase by about $3 under a quarter-point hike and roughly $7 under a half-point increase.

On a typical $30,000 five-year loan, monthly payments would increase by about $3 under a quarter-point hike and roughly $7 under a half-point increase. Personal loans: For a $10,000 three-year personal loan at today’s average rate, monthly payments would rise by only a few dollars under either scenario.

For a $10,000 three-year personal loan at today’s average rate, monthly payments would rise by only a few dollars under either scenario. Savings accounts and CDs: Higher rates could benefit savers. Some banks may raise yields on high-yield savings accounts and CDs, but how much rates increase often depends on how aggressively individual institutions compete for deposits, according to Bankrate.

Higher rates could benefit savers. Some banks may raise yields on high-yield savings accounts and CDs, but how much rates increase often depends on how aggressively individual institutions compete for deposits, according to Bankrate. Mortgages: Mortgage rates are influenced more by Treasury yields, inflation expectations and broader economic conditions than by the federal funds rate itself. While Fed policy can affect mortgage rates indirectly, another rate hike would not necessarily cause mortgage rates to rise. Any impact would likely be felt most by new borrowers or homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages that are renewing.

Higher rates can make monthly payments more expensive, but Kates says credit scores often play a larger role in determining borrowing costs than small changes in Federal Reserve policy. For borrowers looking to lower costs, habits such as paying bills on time and keeping debt under control may have a bigger impact than waiting for rates to fall.



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