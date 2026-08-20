Dollar edges up, loonie drops after U.S. announces tariffs

The U.S. dollar edged ⁠up on Monday, coming off its third weekly decline in four that sent the greenback to three-month lows as the U.S. Treasury promised to buy back more ​long-dated bonds, while details of sanctions ​on Iran were awaited.

After last week’s ​announcement by the Treasury Department that it would double the size of liquidity support buyback operations for longer-dated notes and bonds, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two senior Treasury officials, that Secretary Scott Bessent could tap the department’s near $1 trillion General Account to help fund ⁠bond buybacks, ‌instead of issuing short-term bills.

The dollar pared some gains after the ⁠report, along with longer-dated Treasury yields.

“If the reporting is true that the Treasury is going to announce using a slug of its Treasury General Account at the Fed to buy longer-term bonds, it could be an interesting experiment. Does firing a bazooka at a hurricane work?” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at ‌Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

“Lower bond yields at the long-end won’t fix the debt problem. Longer-term, it could make it worse. The government’s debt burden would become even more sensitive to changes in the Fed’s ​policy rate.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2% to 99.04, with the euro down 0.2% at $1.1666. Long-end yields have been climbing around the globe due to a combination of a solid economic growth outlook, expectations for rising inflation and concern about swelling sovereign debts, while the Treasury buyback expansion to ⁠relieve upward pressure on yields has fueled concerns the dollar will weaken as a result.

Canadian dollar weakens on tariffs

Trade tensions weighed on the Canadian ‌dollar, which weakened 0.6% versus the greenback to ‌C$1.3855 per dollar and was on track to snap a three-day streak of gains, after Washington imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, with Canada promising to retaliate “dollar for dollar” on the new levies.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social post on Monday that tariffs on all ⁠cars and trucks, automotive parts and steel will be increased to 50% starting January 1, 2027. Sterling edged up 0.03% ⁠to $1.3644, holding near its six-month high of $1.3675 hit on Friday. The Japanese yen softened 0.11% against the ⁠greenback to 159.13 per dollar.

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