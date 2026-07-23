CNBC and New York Stock Exchange Extend Longstanding Partnership

Englewood Cliffs, N.J. & New York, N.Y., July 22, 2026 — CNBC and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), today announced the renewal of their longstanding partnership, marking more than 30 years of collaboration at the intersection of global markets and media.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to evolving how investors, businesses, and audiences engage with the markets by combining the NYSE’s role at the center of global finance with CNBC’s unmatched ability to deliver real-time news, insights, and analysis to audiences everywhere.

“For more than 30 years, CNBC has brought viewers directly to the floor of the NYSE, connecting them to the energy of the equity markets,” said KC Sullivan, President, CNBC. “At a time when public markets are playing an increasingly important role in the global economy, this next chapter of our partnership allows us to deliver real-time insight and perspective, helping investors better understand the forces shaping their financial future.”

“Public markets are only as strong as the trust behind them, and trust is built on transparency and access,” said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. “The NYSE’s partnership with CNBC has embodied those values for more than 30 years, and as markets grow more global and complex, the mission matters more than ever.”

Under the renewal, CNBC will continue to deliver live market coverage from the NYSE trading floor across its flagship programming and digital platforms, providing audiences around the world with direct access to market-moving moments as they happen.

The organizations will also expand their collaboration across high-profile live events, including CNBC’s Invest in America forum, and other future convenings that bring together business leaders, investors, and policymakers around the most important issues shaping the global economy.

To mark the next chapter of the partnership, CNBC will ring the Opening Bell at the NYSE today, Wednesday, July 22 at 9:30am ET.

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